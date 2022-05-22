Options Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $247.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

