Options Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 17,088 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. 42,243,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,657,464. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average of $207.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

