Options Solutions LLC Takes $983,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Options Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, RDST Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The company has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

