Options Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.80. 2,950,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,917. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

