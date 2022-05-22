Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.12. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

