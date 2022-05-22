Orbit Chain (ORC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.16 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $80.16 million and approximately $730,336.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.71 or 1.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

