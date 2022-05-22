Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New $96.82 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,818,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 41.8% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.87% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

AA stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. 8,740,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

