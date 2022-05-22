Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 21.05 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market cap of £403.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

