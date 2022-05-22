Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Up 7.1%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 84,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Battery Metals (RGDCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.