Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Up 7.1%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating) was up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 84,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

