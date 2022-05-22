PayPoint (LON:PAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.11) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 575 ($7.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £396.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 580.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 618.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint has a 12 month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($9.15).

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

