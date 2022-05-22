Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $556.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $138,657.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

