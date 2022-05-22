Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEB opened at $20.72 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

