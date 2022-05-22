Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.67

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.67 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 23.88 ($0.29). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.28), with a volume of 216,512 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.44) target price on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £319.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

