Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

