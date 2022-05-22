Permit Capital LLC Invests $3.24 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. DISH Network makes up about 0.9% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 571,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $4,217,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 4,562,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,006. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.