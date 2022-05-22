PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after buying an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 304,120 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

KLIC opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

