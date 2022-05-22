Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 734,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

DOC opened at $17.69 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

