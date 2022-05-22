Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ PLL traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,069. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

