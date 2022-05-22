Piper Sandler Cuts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $17.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.