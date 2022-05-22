Piper Sandler Cuts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $300.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $252.88. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

