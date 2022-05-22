Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

