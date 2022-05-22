Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 603,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 524,327 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,233,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,588,000 after acquiring an additional 418,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,828,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

