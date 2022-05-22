Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,734 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $38,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 868,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,617,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

