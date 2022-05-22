Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

