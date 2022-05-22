Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

