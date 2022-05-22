Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
