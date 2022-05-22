ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock to Split on Thursday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:YCS)

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSEARCA:YCS opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.15. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $107.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) by 800.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

