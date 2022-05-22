Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $13.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,182 shares of company stock worth $791,087. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,672.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

