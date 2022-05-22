Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

