Prudential PLC Invests $531,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,502,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,577,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

