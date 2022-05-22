Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

