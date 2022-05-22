Prudential PLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 808.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

