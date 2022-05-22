Prudential PLC Purchases 875 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,918,000 after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 636,173 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

