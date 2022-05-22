Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

