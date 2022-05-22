Prudential PLC Sells 52,571 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,571 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

