Prudential PLC Takes $221,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

UA opened at $8.48 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

