Prudential PLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,568 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.