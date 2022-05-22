Prudential PLC Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NYSE R opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

