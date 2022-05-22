PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

