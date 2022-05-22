Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,368 shares of company stock worth $14,632,508 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.