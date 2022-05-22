Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Realty by 45.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.91 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

