Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 133 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

