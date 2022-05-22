Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 159 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

