Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 68,853 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.18.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

