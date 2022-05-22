Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 924 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

