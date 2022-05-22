Public Mint (MINT) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,892.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $5,892.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018218 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

