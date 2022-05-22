QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0068

QLC Chain (QLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 9% lower against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $1.62 million and $61,074.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.70 or 0.12965006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.95 or 1.84460793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008827 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

