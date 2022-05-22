Quark Price Hits $0.0036 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Quark has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $996,758.16 and $76,915.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,765,923 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

