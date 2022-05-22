Quilter Plc Buys 29,588 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The stock has a market cap of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $148.69 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $254.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

