Quilter Plc Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $41.12. 9,870,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,040,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

