Quilter Plc Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $143,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $93.50. 163,998,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,348,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.